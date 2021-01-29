“The only thing that will bring this pandemic to an end is the safe and effective covid-19 vaccines,” Hogan said during a Baltimore news conference. “Getting vaccinated is the best way to keep you, your family and your community healthy and safe.”

Hogan was joined Friday by campaign participants, including Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott (D), Del. Joseline A. Peña-Melnyk (D-Prince George’s) and University of Maryland Baltimore County President Freeman Hrabowski.

Peña-Melnyk said the campaign is personal for her. In the past year she has lost her father, a cousin and two friends to the virus. Hrabowski said he and his wife, Jacqueline, participated in clinical trials and want to spread the word that the vaccine is safe.

Hogan said the campaign’s focus will be “tackling the initial vaccine hesitancy that we see in minority populations and underserved communities, which have been disproportionately affected by this pandemic.”

About 35 percent of coronavirus-related deaths in Maryland since the start of the pandemic were of Black residents. Less than 15 percent of the more than 406,000 vaccine doses administered have been given to Black residents.

Hogan said Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks (D) told him that her top concern was that people were refusing to take the vaccine.



“We have supply chain issues everywhere in the country, but in minority communities the additional problem is people are refusing to take the vaccine and that’s why this marketing campaign is so important,” he said.

As part of the campaign, several community leaders and former legislators arrived at the Statehouse complex on Friday to receive vaccines. Among them were former Sens. Larry Young and Nathaniel McFadden, both of Baltimore.

McFadden, 74, said he and his wife, Rachel, 72, received vaccines after receiving a call last week from Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford (R) asking if he had been vaccinated. McFadden said he had registered for the vaccine but had not received an appointment.

Rutherford suggested he part of the effort to encourage others to get the vaccine, then helped McFadden get scheduled for the vaccination in Annapolis.

“This is an effort he asked me to be a part of to spread the word,” said McFadden, who served in the state Senate for nearly 25 years before losing a primary in 2018.

Hogan also announced that Maryland National Guard Brig. Gen. Janeen L. Birckhead will lead the Maryland Vaccine Equity Task Force, which will be responsible for ensuring vaccines are administered equitably across the state.

Maryland’s congressional delegation wrote a letter Friday to Hogan, saying they hoped vaccines would be distributed equitably among residents.

“Right now, there is dwindling confidence in the process and limited belief that vaccine access is equitable,” the lawmakers wrote. “Specifically, we ask the state to collaborate with trusted community leaders to quickly implement education and outreach plans to increase vaccinations in communities of color.”

State health officials announced Friday that the Six Flags America in Prince George’s County will no longer be a coronavirus testing site after Friday. Instead, it will reopen next week as a vaccination site operated by the health department and its clinical partners.

Maryland has administered 483,149 doses of the coronavirus vaccine and Virginia has administered 697,914 doses. D.C. has administered 51,421 of the 68,750 vaccine doses it had received as of last Saturday.

The greater Washington region on Friday added 6,400 new coronavirus infections and 115 fatalities. Virginia reported 4,238 cases and 71 deaths, Maryland reported 1,880 cases and 39 deaths, and the District reported 282 cases and five deaths.

Infection rates continued to tick downward across the region, following a trend that began more than two week ago. The seven-day rolling average of new cases across D.C., Maryland and Virginia stood Friday at 7,055 — down from a Jan. 12 peak of 8,698 cases.

Even as the number of infections has dropped slightly in recent days, more children in D.C. are developing a rare coronavirus complication, according to the chief of infectious diseases at Children’s National Hospital.

The complication, called multisystem inflammatory syndrome, happens when certain children who already have been exposed to the virus come into contact with it again. The immune system recognizes the virus, but fights too hard against it, leaving children with high fevers, blood pressure problems and even cardiac complications.

The syndrome can be treated with medications that turn down the immune response, but doctors have to act quickly. Children’s National hasn’t reported deaths from the syndrome, but is seeing a recent increase in cases.

The first wave of the infections occurred April through June, and about 60 children were seen with the syndrome, said Roberta DeBiasi, the chief of infectious diseases at Children’s National. But during this second wave, which began in December, 30 cases already have been identified at the hospital.

“When there's increased circulation in the community, there are going to be increased hospitalizations, in all age groups,” DeBiasi said.