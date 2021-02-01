She faulted health-care providers who are failing to collect or provide data on race and ethnicity, leaving gaps in the city’s immunization information system. Nesbitt said Monday her office is continuing to work with vaccine providers to make the information “more robust” and useful.

“What I will tell you is we are focused on Black and Brown communities because we know we need to focus on Black and Brown communities,” she said. “But I will make no inference from this data given the amount of data that’s missing.”

The city has altered its scheduling and distribution plans for vaccines in recent days while trying to distribute the vaccine equitably among residents. The changes have come as residents across the Washington region are competing for a limited supply of vaccinations as eligibility continues to increase.

The city sought to add transparency to who is receiving the vaccine by publishing the new data Monday, including figures that show which wards are vaccinating the most seniors.

About 23 percent of city residents over 65 have received the first dose of the vaccine, Nesbitt said, but vaccines are disproportionately given to residents in D.C.’s most affluent wards, with fewer doses administered in poorer Wards 5, 7 and 8.

Nesbitt said the city will continue to focus on residents with Zip codes in poorer wards when releasing new appointments later this week, when the city expects to receive 10,975 more doses.

Meantime, members of the D.C. Council expressed vaccine distribution frustrations Monday with top city health officials, including deputy mayor for health and human services Wayne Turnage and deputy health director Patrick Ashley, who heads the department’s emergency response administration.

Council members proposed a variety of ideas, from establishing on-site vaccination clinics at apartment buildings where seniors live to delaying residents’ second doses so more people can get a first dose. Other proposals included implementing a lottery rather than the first-come-first-serve registration scramble to allocate appointments.

Turnage, who objected to delaying second doses, focused his testimony on the city’s effort to address the gulf in vaccine appointments between the wealthiest and poorest wards.

But Council member Mary M. Cheh (D-Ward 3), who represents the ward receiving, by far, the most vaccines, said seniors in her ward — the city’s most affluent — say their access to the vaccines has been reduced by priority days for certain Zip codes. She asked whether some seniors — such as those over 80 or with serious health problems — could get increased priority regardless of Zip code.

“How can that be factored in? Because that person [with cancer] is especially vulnerable, too, even if it’s a disfavored Zip code,” Cheh said.

Ashley pointed out that only 30 percent of the vaccines delivered to D.C. are made available as appointment slots on the city’s registration website. The rest go mainly to hospitals and health centers with their own processes for registering patients for appointments, as well as to vaccine drives such as clinics for teachers, police officers and public housing residents.

Maryland, D.C. and Virginia officials announced Monday an agreement to vaccinate employees who work in their jurisdiction but live in another part of the region. Officials encouraged workers to contact their employer and the local health department where they work for more information.

Virginia has administered 843,230 doses of the coronavirus vaccine as of Monday, averaging 33,675 doses each day. Nearly 125,000 people in the state are fully vaccinated. The District has administered 62,219 doses, or nearly 75 percent of the doses it has distributed. Maryland has administered 455,910 doses, and 88,459 people have been fully vaccinated.

Maryland moved into the next phase of vaccination Monday, expanding the pool of eligibility to include immunocompromised people such as those with cancer, sickle cell disease or diabetes.

The greater Washington region Monday recorded 4,160 new coronavirus infections and 40 additional fatalities. Virginia added 2,861 cases and 10 deaths, Maryland added 1,163 cases and 27 deaths, and D.C. added 136 cases and three deaths.

