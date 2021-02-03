“Marylanders eligible for the vaccine are unable to schedule their appointments and do not know when, where, and by whom they can get vaccinated, leaving people and communities extremely frustrated,” the letter said. “It is clear that the State is not meeting the needs of Marylanders, and we urge you to put forth a strategy and clear guidance that significantly improves Maryland’s vaccination program.”

The criticism is part of the greater Washington region’s mounting concern over the slow pace of vaccinations amid reports that the more transmissible South African and United Kingdom virus strains have been detected.

Virginia’s health department announced Wednesday that a resident in the northwestern part of the state has tested positive for the United Kingdom variant, the second case statewide of the strain, which is believed to cause more severe illness than other variants. The first case, reported Jan. 25, was in Northern Virginia.

Last weekend, Maryland reported that a man in the Baltimore area tested positive for the South African virus strain. Officials announced Tuesday that two Montgomery residents also tested positive for the South African variant.

Although the region’s rolling average for new infections has trended downward for several days, public health experts worry the presence of the more contagious strains could lead to another rise.

“We’re in a race, a little bit, with vaccinations,” said Margery Smelkinson, an immunology and infectious-disease expert at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. “If we can speed up vaccinations and get viral loads down, we can combat the spread.”

As of Tuesday, nearly 1.56 million residents in Maryland, D.C. and Virginia have received at least one vaccine dose, even as the waitlists for vaccine appointments grow by the thousands each day in some jurisdictions.

In Virginia, for example, the waitlist for vaccines in Fairfax County reached 186,602 earlier this week and climbed to 70,000 in Loudoun County.

In Maryland, Hogan has worked to speed up vaccinations in the state after a sluggish start to inoculate hospital and nursing home workers.

The state quadrupled eligibility for the vaccine last month and began dispersing its limited number of doses among a broader base of providers. That strategy dramatically boosted the daily vaccination rate but also put about 1.6 million eligible but unvaccinated people into competition for roughly 80,000 new doses available each week.

Congressional Democrats in Maryland contend the lopsided supply and demand undermines the state’s goal to make sure those who need the vaccine most get it first.

Their letter questions the wisdom of siphoning doses from local health departments to supply retail pharmacies at stores such as Giant, Walmart, Safeway and Rite Aid. The Congress members said it makes it difficult for local governments to prioritize groups that need it most. Maryland’s only Republican member of Congress, Rep. Andy Harris, did not sign the letter to the governor.

Hogan has argued it’s critical to build a broad network of places to receive the vaccine now, when supply is limited, so the system can be ready to ramp up quickly when supply increases.

“By following the science, and the plan we’ve laid out, we have rapidly accelerated from 2,000 to 25,000 shots per day in a matter of weeks,” said Mike Ricci, Hogan’s spokesman. “We will take the delegation’s suggestions under advisement, as we always do, and hope that they use their distinguished perches to help us tackle vaccine hesitancy so that we can ensure more equitable access to safe and effective vaccines.”

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) also has faced criticism over his state’s vaccine rollout, prompting him last week to direct the state health department to create a single, statewide vaccination registration system.

Virginia, which earlier had ranked among the worst-performing states in getting doses out, has also begun allocating vaccines directly to health districts instead of also shipping them to hospitals — an effort based on population size that also has fueled criticisms among larger localities that now are getting fewer doses.

In D.C., health officials have tweaked plans to vaccinate seniors, people with high-risk conditions, teachers and other essential workers amid complaints that appointments were being snapped up in less than an hour, with lower-income residents unable to secure a spot.

Frustrations over vaccines come as the Washington region’s average for new infections has been dropping, reversing a post-holiday surge that led to record highs in cases and virus-related deaths last month.

On Wednesday, Maryland’s seven-day average for new infections stood at 1,561, less than half of where that average stood in early January. The state’s average number of daily deaths was 32, compared to 45 in late January.

In Virginia, the seven-day average for new infections was 3,541, down from more than 5,100 last month. But new deaths in the state are still near record highs, near 50 each day.

The District has seen it average caseload drop for five days, a number that stood at 191 on Wednesday.

Smelkinson, who also has advised local nonprofits in virus-related public health strategies, said the drop might partially be due to vaccinations, but can also be tied to fewer people gathering after the holidays.

Still, she said, there could be jumps in community spread as some jurisdictions consider loosening shutdown guidelines. She said the public should remain vigilant and adhere to standard health precautions.