The door-knocking is the city’s latest attempt to improve on vaccination rates in lower-income neighborhoods, which have fallen far behind numbers in wealthier areas.

Bowser (D) said staff from the Mayor’s Office of Community Affairs and Mayor’s Office of Community Relations and Services — with team members calling themselves “senior vaccine buddies” — are visiting neighborhoods to offer information on how to sign up for shots. The offices also will contact seniors they already know who could need help getting appointments, such as those who have registered for help removing snow from sidewalks.

D.C. Health Director LaQuandra Nesbitt said she had Ward 8 in mind when she decided weeks ago to qualify residents 65 and older for vaccines, rather than starting with those over 75, as some states did. Life expectancy in Ward 8 is 72 — and just 68 in some neighborhoods — Nesbitt said, compared to 89 in more affluent neighborhoods elsewhere in the city.

AD

AD

“If we would have begun vaccinating individuals at 75 years of age or older, we would have missed the opportunity to have an impact in the neighborhoods with the highest burdens of disease,” she said.

Elsewhere in the city, Capitol Police officials said Thursday that they had procured enough vaccine doses to inoculate all department personnel.

Nearly 40 Capitol Police employees have tested positive for the virus in the weeks after thousands of maskless rioters attacked the building Jan. 6. Union representatives said most who tested positive were among the 1,400 sworn personnel on duty that day.

Acting Capitol Police chief Yogananda Pittman said in a statement Thursday that the agency “expects delivery of the vaccines to occur shortly.”

D.C., Maryland and Virginia reported 4,779 new coronavirus infections Thursday, continuing a steady downward trend from a post-holiday peak of more than 8,000 new cases daily. Covid-related deaths remained elevated with a seven-day average of 84.

AD

AD

In Maryland, Montgomery and Prince George’s counties led the state in new infections, with 343 and 282 cases, respectively. In Virginia, Fairfax and Loudoun counties reported 230 and 224 infections.

According to state data, Maryland has administered first doses of the vaccine to 486,106 people. The state is in Phase 1C of its vaccination plan, which includes residents 65 and older, but because far more people are eligible for the vaccine than the number of doses available, some localities, such as Montgomery, are restricting county clinics to those 75 and older.

Virginia has administered first doses of the vaccine to about 775,000 residents, or 9 percent of its population. The state is vaccinating those in priority groups 1A and 1B, which includes people 65 and older and those with underlying medical conditions.

AD

AD

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) said Thursday that the academic school year should stretch into the summer to make up for learning losses incurred during online classes amid the pandemic.

“We want to extend our classrooms this summer to allow our children to catch up so that everybody can be ready in the fall,” Northam said in a live-streamed video interview with The Washington Post.

Most major school systems in Virginia have been shuttered for the majority of students since March. Studies show that nearly a year of remote learning has drastically widened the equity gap in academic achievement nationwide, and is driving a large spike in failing grades — especially in Fairfax County Public Schools, Virginia’s largest school system.