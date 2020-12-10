She said casinos and retail establishments will be limited to 25 percent capacity.
“The numbers that we are seeing tell us we are headed in the wrong direction and that we need to take swift and quick actions right now,” Alsobrooks said at a news conference.
The test positivity rate in the county has jumped to 10.1 percent, she said.
In Virginia, Gov. Ralph Northam (D) also will announce tighter restrictions Thursday.
Northam spokeswoman Alena Yarmosky said the governor will announce “mitigation measures” that will be “nuanced and in line with our targeted, data-driven response,” but declined to be more specific.
Northam’s changes, which the physician-governor will detail at an afternoon news conference, will come a day after Montgomery County and Baltimore reimposed their strictest rules since the first wave of infections last spring.
On Wednesday, Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich (D) proposed banning all indoor dining, while Baltimore City forbade any dining at restaurants, indoors or outdoors.
The new restrictions come as the rate of infection has surged in recent days across the Washington region, mirroring a national rise.
The seven-day average of new daily infections across D.C., Maryland and Virginia rose Thursday to a record 6,989. The recent average hit records in Virginia and Maryland, at 3,791 and 2,922, respectively, while in the District that number stood at 276, just shy of a record set a day earlier.
