The 5,239 cases in Virginia set a state record Thursday that was well above its rolling seven-day average of 3,667 daily cases.
Maryland reported 2,973 new cases Thursday while D.C. had 225 cases. Both numbers were above recent averages but short of a record.
The region also added 101 virus-related fatalities Thursday, with 48 deaths in Virginia, 47 in Maryland and six in the District.
Public health officials have said the nation could experience a spike in infections after holiday gatherings and recent record airline travel, even after warnings to avoid gatherings that include people outside someone’s household.
Despite Virginia’s record caseload Thursday, the rolling seven-day average of 6,118 new daily infections across the greater Washington region remains below the peak of 6,989, recorded on Dec. 10.
The elevated rate comes as public health officials locally and nationwide acknowledge their efforts to vaccinate front-line workers and health care professionals has lagged expectations.
More than 123,000 vaccine doses were administered in the Washington region as of Thursday, including 64,882 in Virginia, 47,012 in Maryland and 11,370 in the District. The totals represent a fraction of the doses each jurisdiction has been allotted.
Operation Warp Speed, the federal vaccine rollout program, planned to inoculate 20 million people by the end of the year, but 2.5 million people were vaccinated as of Thursday, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.
Federal officials said Wednesday more than 12 million doses have been distributed to states, which were responsible for coordinating vaccine distribution.
The Washington region has reported 655,229 infections and 11,713 virus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic.