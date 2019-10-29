Dominion Energy has issued a warning about scammers calling people in Virginia and claiming they owe money on their electric bill

WRIC-TV reported Monday that the callers pretend to work for Dominion Energy.

The callers either demand that a fine be paid or that a Dominion customer pay an outstanding balance on his or her bill. In some cases, the scammers have claimed that customers owe thousands of dollars.

Customers are usually directed to a 1-800 number that is not affiliated with Dominion Energy.

As a general rule, no one should give money or bank information to someone calling to demand money.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

