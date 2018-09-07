CUMBERLAND, Md. — In a story Sept. 4 about the slaying of a Maryland inmate, The Associated Press, relying on information from the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services, reported erroneously that Teyquan Wilson was serving 18 years for rape and his cellmate was serving 25 years for assault. The department now says Wilson had been serving nine years for robbery and drug distribution, not rape, and his cellmate is serving 124 years, for carjacking, assault and other offenses.

Police investigate inmate’s slaying in cell

CUMBERLAND, Md. — Police are investigating the death of an inmate found unresponsive in his cell at a western Maryland maximum-security prison.

Police said Tuesday that correctional officers making rounds early Sunday at the Western Correctional Institution were directed to the cell 23-year-old Teyquan Wilson shared with another inmate. They say Wilson was unresponsive, had suffered obvious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say his death was ruled a homicide, but a cause isn’t being released.

Police say they’ve identified another inmate as a potential suspect and they’ll work with Allegany County prosecutors to pursue charges.

The Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services says Wilson had been serving nine years for robbery and drug distribution, while his cellmate, who was being questioned, has been serving 124 years for carjacking, assault and other offenses.

