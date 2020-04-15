The proposal will need approval from the state Legislature before it can become law.
Supporters have argued the measure is needed in part because African Americans are disproportionately charged with drug crimes. A measure to legalize marijuana failed earlier this year.
“Decriminalization is an incredibly important first step, and one that many thought we may never see in Virginia, but we cannot stop until we have legal and regulated adult use,” Herring said in a statement.
___
This story was first published on April 13, 2020. It was updated on April 15, 2020, to correct the status of legislation that would decriminalize simple possession of marijuana. The governor has not signed the legislation into law. Instead, he has proposed an amendment that still requires approval from the state Legislature before it can become law.
