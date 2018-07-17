LIVINGSTON, Mont. — In a story July 13 about the death of a rafter, The Associated Press, based on information provided by the Park County Sheriff’s Office, erroneously identified the victim as Everett Shirtliff of Ellicott City, Maryland. The victim’s name was Mark Shirtliff.

A corrected version of the story is below:

LIVINGSTON, Mont. — Officials in southern Montana say a rafter who was reported missing on the Yellowstone River has been found dead.

Park County Sheriff Scott Hamilton says the man’s body was located at about 10:30 a.m. Friday along the river bank near the north end of Yankee Jim Canyon, north of Yellowstone National Park.

The sheriff’s office identified the man as 49-year-old Mark Shirtliff of Ellicott City, Maryland.

Authorities received a report at about 7:40 p.m. Thursday from people who saw an apparently unconscious man floating in the river.

Officers later learned three people had launched a raft at a fishing access about 20 miles (32 kilometers) north of the park and the raft flipped. The missing man was last seen floating away.

