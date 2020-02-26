Pubic Works Director Jason Mitchell said Hampton has been home to NASA Langley Research Center for more than a century and wanted to recognize the 50th anniversary of the moon landing.
Currently, the road is named for John Bankhead Magruder, who led troops against the U.S. in the Battle of the Peninsula. City officials have said renaming a section of the road for Armstrong is a tribute to the 50th anniversary of Armstrong and the Apollo 11 lunar landing in July 1969.
Officials at NASA declined to comment until after the council votes.
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Daily Press.