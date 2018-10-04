WASHINGTON — The city council in the nation’s capital has voted to overturn a law passed this summer meant to raise tipped worker wages to match minimum wage by 2026.

News outlets report the council voted for the repeal 8-5 Tuesday, saying the law’s wording was misleading. They said people who voted for the measure didn’t realize it would cause small businesses to either raise prices or cut staff to cover for larger payroll costs.

Councilmember Robert White voted against the law in June, but voted against the repeal Tuesday. He says he can’t “assume that voters were ignorant or uninformed after the vigorous campaign waged by both sides.”

The council is considering a compromise bill that could address tipped workers’ worries of sexual harassment and wage theft.

