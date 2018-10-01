WASHINGTON — A councilman in the nation’s capital says he was pushed out of a Washington nightclub over his council identification card.

A spokesman for D.C. Council member Vince Gray, Chuck Theis, tells The Washington Post an employee at the DC Eagle club “wouldn’t accept” the card. The circumstances surrounding the card’s reported rejection are unclear.

Theis says Gray was at the club for a city-wide arts festival and told the employee to “chill out.” A police report says Gray told officers he was then shoved out of the club, fell and was injured.

It says he refused medical attention at the scene.

