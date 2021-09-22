Republican Supervisor Gary Snellings, the proposal’s author, and other board members at the meeting said by controlling the school board’s funding, they wanted to ensure programs and policies align with community desires.
Several weeks ago the acting schools superintendent said the system isn’t teaching critical race theory and teachers aren’t told to ask students their preferred pronouns.
Critical race theory centers on the belief that racism is systemic in the nation’s institutions and maintains the dominance of whites in society. The 1619 Project, which was first published in The New York Times Magazine in 2019, “aims to reframe the country’s history by placing the consequences of slavery and the contributions of Black Americans at the very center of the United States’ national narrative.”