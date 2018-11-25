CINCINNATI — One half of the two-woman team that has led the Cincinnati-based Hamilton County Democratic Party has left that job to head a nonprofit organization in Washington, D.C.

WVXU radio reports Connie Pillich is now working as the executive director of the National Association of Women Judges.

The former state representative says the new job is an opportunity to “make a real difference in a field that is important to me.”

Pillich dropped her bid for the Democratic governor nomination before becoming co-chair of the county’s Democratic Party along with Gwen McFarlin.

McFarlin’s specialty is grassroots organizing. Pillich focused on fundraising.

She leaves after an election in which every statewide Democratic candidate from the top down won Hamilton County.

McFarlin will remain as party chair until after the 2020 primary election.

Information from: WVXU-FM, http://www.xstarnet.com

