ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A county executive in Maryland is urging Gov. Larry Hogan to make the decision to continue to allow refugees into the state.

The Capital Gazette reported Wednesday that Hogan faces a Jan. 21 deadline regarding refugees that was set by President Donald Trump. State and local governments must give written consent to let refugees resettle within their boundaries.

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman ask Hogan to keep the door open for refugees. Hogan has so far not taken a public stance.

The state has accepted nearly 10,000 refugees under his leadership since 2016. But the Republican,was among 31 governors who wanted to refuse Syrian refugees in 2015 out of fear of terrorism.

