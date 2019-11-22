Superintendent Michael Martirano says the redistricting will undo about “a decade worth of overcrowding” at schools and advance “socioeconomic equity across all schools.”
But parents have disagreed with Martirano since he first proposed the move in August, expressing concerns at public meetings over longer commutes, availability of extra-curricular activities and the pressure students may feel as they try to adjust to new schools.
