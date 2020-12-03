Gov. Ralph Northam’s executive order limits indoor and outdoor gatherings to no more than 25 people. It also directs restaurants and bars to halt alcohol sales at 10 p.m. and close by midnight.
The county’s resolution claims the Democratic governor’s mandate violates the state’s constitution and seeks to oppose enforcement of his executive order. It asks the sheriff’s office “not assist any state law enforcement officer, state health agent or federal agent” attempting to enforce the order.
The Virginia Department of Health enforces the governor’s mandates, not local law enforcement agencies.
Supervisor Steve Shockley said the resolution is a largely symbolic gesture. And Campbell County Attorney Tripp Isenhour said he still is evaluating the implication of the resolution. He was unable to say the effect it would have on the county.ery little role” in enforcing executive mandates,
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.