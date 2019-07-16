NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Virginia couple who found a bullet hole in the ceiling of their apartment is mourning the loss of their cat.

News outlets report Timothy and Bianka Masters came home from a wedding July 7 to find their 11-month-old cat, Bowie, injured.

The couple called 911 and took him to a veterinarian. They say Bowie had surgery but his condition declined and he had to be put down.

Newport News police said in a statement that 25-year-old Aren Floryanzia had shot through the floor of the apartment above the Masters’ home during a party the night before. He’s charged with property damage and a weapons offense.

It’s unclear whether he had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

