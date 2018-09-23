CATONSVILLE, Md. — Police have released the identities of a couple killed in a murder-suicide at a Maryland retirement home.

Baltimore County police said 78-year-old Clifford Terry pushed his wife across the parking lot of the retirement home in Catonsville on Friday, shot her and then shot himself.

Police said Terry and his wife, 79-year-old Mary Terry, both suffered one shot to the upper body. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Baltimore Sun reports that the couple lived in independent apartments on the 110-acre campus of the Charlestown retirement community.

Police continue to investigate the motive for the shootings.

