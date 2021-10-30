Prosecutors said that Price supplied Bloods street gang members with heroin and cocaine by traveling from New Jersey to Virginia. The news release said that Waller would provide narcotics to the gang members when Price wasn’t available.
Authorities say that their sales of narcotics totaled almost $550,000.
The news release said that both of them pleaded guilty earlier this year to conspiracy to distribute cocaine and heroin.
Price was sentenced to more than 10 years in prison and Waller more than two years on Thursday.