CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Police in Virginia have identified a couple who died as a result of flooding.

An Albemarle County police news release says 82-year-old Robert Gilges and 79-year-old Carol Gilges were on their way home on May 30 when they were caught in a flash flood.

Family members contacted police that night after they discovered the couple had not made it home.

News outlets report the couple, along with their vehicle, were swept off a roadway and into Ivy Creek during the flooding. Police say the body of Robert Gilges was recovered May 31, while the body of Carol Gilges was recovered Tuesday.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner of Virginia determined accidental drowning was the couple’s cause of death.

