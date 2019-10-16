The council raised fire department salaries by one grade in 2016. The Fraternal Order of Police said police also deserved a raise. The case went to court and was settled earlier this year.
County officials say the settlement requires the county to recalculate everyone’s salary going back to July 2016 and provide back pay for each member of the FOP. The payout is expected to be split into two fiscal years.
