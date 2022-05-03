Court overturns mother's conviction for belt discipline

Placeholder while article actions load

RICHMOND, Va. — A state appeals court on Tuesday overturned the conviction of a Virginia mother who was found guilty of assault and battery for striking her 12-year-old twins with a belt to discipline them. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight WTOP-FM reports that a three-judge Court of Appeals panel said the trial judge overstepped her authority when she suggested in her ruling that the mother should have found a different way to punish her children.

“Virginia, like every other state, permits parents to discipline their children with corporal punishment,” the panel wrote in its ruling.

To fall within the “parental privilege” justification, “discipline must be reasonable and not excessive,” the ruling said.

The mother was convicted last year in Hanover County after using a belt to discipline her children for using a cellphone outside the hours established by their parents. Each child had a minor bruise or mark afterward, but neither was seriously injured.

Later that day, the son told a school resource officer he didn’t feel safe going home. Her daughter expressed similar fear.

Judge Jan Brodie found the mother guilty, saying the testimony of the son and daughter was “very credible.”

The Appeals Court said parents have the privilege to discipline their children “within the bounds of moderation and reason.’”

