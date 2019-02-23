RICHMOND, Va. — A federal court has rejected the appeal of a former U.S. Navy Seal sentenced to 27 years in prison for child pornography.

The Fourth Circuit court on Thursday upheld a judge’s ruling denying Gregory Kyle Seerden’s request to suppress evidence from a search of his cell phone.

Navy officials began investigating Seerden in 2017 after a woman said he had sexually assaulted her in Virginia Beach.

The judge agreed with Seerden that evidence obtained during an initial cell phone search pursuant to a military warrant was inadmissible because it violated military rules of evidence. But the judge allowed evidence obtained during a second search based on a federal warrant.

According to court documents investigators found dozens of images of child pornography, including a video showing Seerden molesting a sleeping girl.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.