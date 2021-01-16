Authorities have said that 18-year-old Artem Ziberov and 17-year-old Shadi Najjar were lured to a residential neighborhood in Montgomery Village in June 2017 on the belief that they’d be selling an extra ticket to their graduation ceremony for Northwest High School.
Instead, they were shot to the death in their car, with more than 30 shell casings found at the scene.
Prosecutors said the four defendants conspired to kill Najjar in retaliation for him stealing marijuana from one of their wives in December 2016 and running over her foot as he sped away.
While reversing Galicia’s convictions and remanding his case back to the trial court, the appeals court upheld the convictions of Garcia-Gaona.
