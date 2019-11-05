Hersl and Taylor were each sentenced to 18 years in prison after being convicted during a 2018 trial. Four former police colleagues testified that task force members conducted illegal searches and stole money, drugs and other items while acting as police officers.

The 4th Circuit panel rejected their arguments that there wasn’t enough evidence to convict them and that the court abused its discretion when it denied various pre-trial motions.

