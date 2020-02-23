Pentz was run over two days after police responded to an argument between the two.
Flanders argued that the evidence was insufficient to support her felony-homicide conviction.
But the Supreme Court earlier this month agreed with an appeals court that because it is possible for felony hit-and-run to be committed with malice, the hit-and-run can serve as a predicate offense for felony homicide.
Court records show that before killing Pentz, Flanders had been convicted previously for hit-and-run and other crimes.
