Courtroom portrait of outfielder Pete Hill unveiled

CULPEPER, Va. — Pete Hill represents the best of Culpeper. The native son was an amazing, well-rounded professional baseball player who achieved hitting stats at the time that rivaled those of the much more famous Babe Ruth. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight So stated Circuit Court Judge Dale Durrer, a faithful Yankees fan, during a special session in the courtroom on a recent Saturday morning.

His remarks were at the unveiling of a portrait of a stoic and powerful-looking Hill (1882-1951), a two-time inductee in the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y.

Dozens of Hill’s descendants, of all ages and from as far away as California and Massachusetts, attended the ceremony to honor their ancestor at the momentous occasion.

The large group coincided their family reunion with the historic painting reveal.

Hill is the first African-American to be featured in a portrait displayed in the courthouse. The painting is slated to go over the jury room door, behind Judge Durrer’s bench.

Hill was a star outfielder with the Negro Leagues over a 25-year career, at a time when teams were segregated by race. Hill overcame a lot of obstacles, born to formerly enslaved parents in the village of Buena near Rapidan in southern Culpeper County.

Around the turn of the century, he moved with his family to Pittsburgh, starting his career in 1899 with the Pittsburgh Keystones, according to research from Reva historian Zann Nelson.

Durrer, approached by Nelson last year about diversifying portraiture in the courtroom, immediately thought of Pete Hill.

“I love baseball, and it’s the first thing I ever fell in love with,” the judge said at the unveiling. “I want to put a picture of Pete Hill up...On the walls here are displayed several images of our most notable citizens...He is worthy of being on the wall there...Pete Hill is a natural and welcome addition,” he said.

A rare “five-tool” player, Hill hit for average, he hit for power, he could throw, he could field and he could run—fast, Durrer said.

In a 1911 exhibition match, the ball player from Culpeper ran the bases in 14.4 seconds, said the judge. A modern player who did the same thing can hardly be seen making the rounds in a YouTube video, so fast is the feat, he added.

Hill hit well over .300, played for 14 different clubs representing 10 different cities and with the winter league in Cuba, competing with Major League players, Durrer recited.

“Pete Hill homered 28 times for the Detroit Stars in 1919, an amazing feat because as fans know that was in the dead-ball era,” the judge said of low-scoring games.

“There was another guy named Babe Ruth who led the Major Leagues in homeruns in 1919 with 29, but Pete Hill played in fewer games,” Durrer said.

Hill was one of the most feared line-drive hitters in the game, a man of many talents, including perseverance and tenacity, the judge went on.

“When he wasn’t playing baseball, he managed, wrote for the newspapers, was a man that rose above insurmountable obstacles,” Durrer said.

“It’s so fitting that Culpeper’s greatest outfielder and hitter will be displayed in the Culpeper County Circuit Court and I hope his presence makes our community a little more perfect,” the judge said.

Hill was inducted with other Negro League players in 2006 and again in 2010 to correct his name, birthplace and birth year, based on months of research done by Nelson, working with the Hill family. The Star-Exponent published a series of articles by Nelson at the time documenting the journey uncovering the man who was Pete Hill.

The Hall of Fame sent a proclamation, read by Durrer, for the portrait unveiling. The resolution stated Hill was a five-tool star considered the first great outfielder in Black baseball history.

“Pete Hill became one of the most feared line-drive hitters in Black baseball with outstanding speed on the base pass as well as a centerfielder with a strong arm and superb glove,” according to the Hall of the Fame.

His baseball career spanned the Cuban X Giants, Philadelphia Giants, Leland Giants, Chicago American Giants, Pittsburgh Keystones, Detroit Stars, Milwaukee Bears and Baltimore Black Sox.

“Continuing recognition of his accomplishments is worthy of notice; therefore I do resolve, the National Baseball Hall of Fame gives its sincere congratulations to the Culpeper County Circuit Court for unveiling a portrait of Pete Hill on Aug. 13, 2022.”

Gordonsville artist Becky Parrish created the portrait commissioned by the Culpeper County Bar Association, at the suggestion of the judge, and supported by private donors.

Parrish also painted portraits unveiled last year in the historic Orange circuit courtroom of Capt. Andrew Maples, a Tuskegee airman, and one of retired Circuit Court Judge Susan Whitlock, in the Culpeper Circuit Court.

Culpeper County Circuit Court Clerk Carson Beard was part of the portrait committee that approved the painting of Hill.

“Judge Durrer led the charge and we just followed behind,” Beard said at a reception after the unveiling, marveling at the turnout.

“Outstanding, and to honor someone who was a native son of Culpeper—it will be a great addition to the courtroom.”

Local prosecutor Travis Owens, president of the Culpeper County Bar Association, said the bar backed the Hill portrait when Durrer brought the idea to them.

“(We’re) supporting the judiciary, obviously the family. I thought it was a very appropriate portrait,” said Owens, another baseball fan.

He did some research on Hill in preparation.

“All three portraits have been fantastic and hopefully we can get some more for in the future,” Owens said.

The Hill family was excited and grateful to be in Culpeper. A great-niece of Pete Hill, Loretta Hill-Embry, of Cleveland, Ohio, addressed all those assembled for the portrait unveiling, filing the historic courtroom.

“Thank you to everyone who took the time and effort,” she said.

“Zann has been with us since day one, all who have helped with our journey for us to know Uncle Pete, as we call him. From all of us who are here, the Hill family, we appreciate everything. Thank you so much.”

