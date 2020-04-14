The city reported that 295 people had been hospitalized as of Monday. Just over 1,000 new infections were reported in the District, Maryland and Virginia, the second-lowest daily total over the last week, according to a Washington Post tracker.

“We’re hopeful that our worst-case scenario projections won’t be realized, which means we’ll see lower levels of infection or hospitalizations and possibly see our peak happen in mid-to-late May, rather than late June,” Bowser said during an interview with WTOP.

As of Tuesday, there were 526 covid-19 deaths in the region, with 61 more reported in the District, Maryland and Virginia. Many of the patients were likely infected several weeks ago, before the implementation of strict stay-home orders that have stalled the local economy and are aimed and limiting the virus’s spread.

The total number of known coronavirus infections in the greater Washington area climbed to 17,746.

Regional leaders say they are optimistic that social distancing measures have slowed the growth of the virus. But officials are warning that an abrupt return to normal life would lead to another surge in infections and deaths.

“Nobody wants to get back open more than I do, get our kids back in learning environments,” Bowser said in the radio interview. “But we don’t want to see a rebound in infections, which would lose all the gains we’ve made over the last month.”

Bowser plans to announce this week whether she will extend school and business closures beyond the current end date of April 24. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) has said he is talking with scientists, doctors and business leaders about how and when to safely lift his state’s restrictions.

And Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) is expected to announced on Wednesday how much longer nonessential businesses will remain closed after his initial order expires on April 23. A separate stay-at-home order for Virginia residents extends through June 10.

Northam spokeswoman Alena Yarmosky said the governor’s office does not believe the spike in fatalities contradicts the assertion that social distancing is working.

“We are flattening the curve,” Yarmosky said. “It doesn’t mean we’re at the end of this. It doesn’t mean were going to stop seeing increases in cases and deaths. … We need to keep doing it. We’re clearly not out of the woods yet.”

Eric R. Houpt, head of the Division of Infectious Diseases and International Health at the University of Virginia Health System, said he agrees that, without the social distancing, the curve of new cases would be higher.

But “the part that concerns me is we are still seeing a hefty number of new daily cases — despite the social distancing,” Houpt said. “So it is not working 100 percent.”

Maryland reported 40 new deaths Tuesday. Ten were in Baltimore County, six were in Montgomery County and nine were in Prince George’s — bringing that majority-black county’s total to 72 deaths, the highest in the state.

The District reported 15 new deaths, for a total of 68, including a fourth patient — an 81-year-old woman — at St. Elizabeths, the public psychiatric hospital in Southeast Washington.

All but two of the D.C. fatalities announced Tuesday involved black patients, furthering the disproportionate impact of the virus on African Americans in the city. The District is 46 percent black, but 76 percent of its covid-19 fatalities have been African Americans.

Virginia reported six new deaths, for a total of 155 fatalities. That includes several residents of the Sunrise at McLean assisted-living facility in Fairfax County.

On Tuesday, Sunrise Senior Living, which owns the McLean facility and several others in the region, informed families of McLean residents in a letter that “this insidious pandemic has taken several beloved residents from our community.”

The letter, which was obtained by The Washington Post, said more than 10 employees and more than 20 residents have tested positive for the virus, though it did not provide specific details.

“We are always heartbroken when we lose a member of our family, and today’s health crisis makes this even more difficult,” wrote Thomas Kessler, the company’s vice president of operations and sales.

Sunrise has declined to answer questions from The Post about the virus, and a spokeswoman would not provide details Tuesday. In a statement, Kessler said the company has launched a host of safety measures, including equipping employees with protective gear and serving meals to individual suites instead of a communal dining room.

At least 142 assisted living communities and nursing homes for the elderly in the region have reported at least two people infected by the coronavirus, according to health departments in the District, Maryland and Virginia.

The hardest-hit facility in Virginia is the Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center outside of Richmond, where 45 have died.

Fairfax County’s fire department said Tuesday that six more employees have tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing its total of covid-19 cases to seven. Two employees have recovered, and seven firefighters are quarantined after possible exposure.

Local officials, meanwhile, implemented additional safety measures, while also trying to help struggling businesses stay afloat.

In Maryland, Anne Arundel County joined Montgomery and Prince George’s counties and the District in requiring shoppers to wear face masks inside retail stores that have been allowed to keep operating.

Anne Arundel also shut down self-service food counters and began limiting the number of people who can be in a store at a time to 50 percent of the building’s capacity.

“Our most effective tool to prevent the spread of covid-19 is for each of us to act as though we are carriers of the virus, because we could be,” said County Executive Steuart Pittman (D).

Fairfax County’s Board of Supervisors approved a $2.5 million fund to provide loans of as much as $20,000 to local businesses hurt by the virus.

Montgomery County said it will soon start doling out grants under a $20 million economic relief program for struggling businesses and nonprofit organizations. Under the Public Health Emergency Grant, local businesses and nonprofits with 100 or fewer full-time employees can receive up to $75,000 if they are able to “demonstrate financial losses caused by the public health emergency,” officials said.

Assistant Chief Administrative Officer Jerome Fletcher said the county plans to give the first 1,000 eligible applicants an immediate grant of $10,000, then work with each of them to allocate additional funding based on need.

According to a county analysis, there are about 50,000 Montgomery businesses and 4,000 nonprofits who may be eligible for the grant. Businesses and nonprofits who have lost half or more of their net revenue since March will be given priority, and at least 25 percent of the funding will go to restaurants and retail establishments such as hair salons or convenience stores, Fletcher said.

The county plans to process between 160 and 200 applications per day, with the goal of identifying the first 1,000 candidates by the end of next week.

“We want to get this money out the door,” Fletcher said.

In the District, an emergency order adopted Tuesday allows medical marijuana dispensaries to deliver cannabis to patients, so they don’t have to go out to the stores themselves.

Marijuana dispensaries are among the establishments in D.C. that have been allowed to stay open as essential businesses. Owners had complained they were losing business to unlicensed marijuana deliveries services.

Tuesday’s emergency regulations say dispensaries are only allowed to deliver medical marijuana cardholders who live in the District and must keep detailed records of the deliveries.

The city is also allowing dispensaries to offer curbside pickups if the spots are in view of security cameras.

The regulations are in effect until 45 days after the mayor lifts the public health emergency declaration.

Maryland is allowing dispensaries to deliver cannabis to registered patients and caregivers in the parking lots of the stores, but not to their homes. In Virginia, Northam recently signed legislation to legalize medical cannabis.