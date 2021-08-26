Students must provide a negative COVID-19 test result before returning Sept. 2. Students who refuse can return Sept. 7. Students who test positive or show symptoms must contact their schools for a return date, Arnold said. The state health department will provide a testing clinic Tuesday.
Teachers will provide links to students and follow normal class schedules. Healthy students are expected to attend. Staff are expected to report as normal because health officials believe staff can distance appropriately during virtual learning, Arnold said.
School officials urged parents to monitor their children for COVID-19 symptoms and notify their child’s school if a child tests positive or is exposed to it.