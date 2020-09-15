At Commonwealth Center for Children and Adolescents — the only state psychiatric facility for youth — 12 of the 18 patients receiving treatment at the center have tested positive for COVID-19, as have 25 employees. The shortage of healthy staff prompted the state to stop accepting admissions to the 48-bed hospital on Sept. 9.
The pandemic has affected 13 behavioral health institutions, including nine mental hospitals, two training centers for people with severe disabilities, a medical center primarily for the disabled, and a rehabilitation center for civilly committed sex offenders.
One state hospital employee has died of the disease. The employee, a nurse, worked at Southern Virginia Mental Health Institute in Danville.
