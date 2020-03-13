The virus’s first known appearance in the region was announced on Thursday Mar. 5: three travel-related cases in Montgomery County, Md., a suburb of 1 million just north of the Washington, D.C.

Over that weekend, more cases emerged, including the first positive test for covid-19 in the District — a rector at a prominent Georgetown church, which has since been connected to several other patients.

As health officials tried to track down possible patients and ramp up testing, the number of cases grew, more than doubling every 48 hours, and spreading to 17 jurisdiction in the region. While the area’s total tally is still a relatively small number, the increase in cases mirrors the type of exponential growth that was first seen in China, then in Italy, and now in metropolitan areas across the United States.

In New York, where the governor has tried to stop the spread of the virus with a 1-mile containment zone in suburban New Rochelle, the number of cases grew from zero to 216 in less than two weeks. In Washington state, where more than two dozen mostly elderly patients have died from the novel coronavirus, the number of cases grew from zero to 366 in fifty days.

Since the first cases were reported in Montgomery, health officials there have been hunkered in a conference room-turned-emergency center in Silver Spring, mobilizing staff and resources for what they fear may be months of virus containment.

These officials have expertise in infectious diseases; many led the response to the spread of Ebola, the H1N1 crisis, and some, the 2001 Anthrax attacks. But none have faced a crisis that looms as large as this, said Sean O’Donnell, the health department’s lead on emergency planning.

Covid-19 is highly contagious, spreading easily from person to person. As a result, O’Donnell said, contact tracing and containment — both routine parts of a public health response to a viral outbreak — are more challenging.

As of Thursday, a week after those first Montgomery cases, most people who have tested positive in and around D.C. can link their cases to travel or to a preexisting patient.

There are seven cases where authorities have either not known or not revealed what the likely source of the virus is. On Thursday, Prince George’s County announced Maryland’s first confirmed case of “community transmission,” a man in his 60s who had not recently traveled or interacted with an existing patient.

The case, which suggests that the virus is spreading unknowingly through the community, marks a “new phase” in the state’s Covid-19 response, said Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R). State officials announced school and building closures, shut down the Port of Baltimore for cruise ships that had been in overseas ports and banned gatherings of more than 250 people.

Given the evidence of community transmission, Hogan said, “We should expect the number of cases to rapidly and aggressively rise.”

Where did patients get the virus?

Twenty of the region’s known patients recently traveled overseas, including 10 who went on cruises in Egypt, though not all at the same time or on the same ship. The cruise ship Asara, which traveled along the Nile from Aswan to Luxor in early March, has been linked to more than forty cases of coronavirus, including several Americans.

It is not immediately clear whether the six Marylanders and four Virginians who went on a cruise in Egypt had been on the Asara or were guests on another ship. Their travel was in February.

There are also several patients in the region who appear to have caught the virus at recent conferences where multiple attendees have now tested positive. These include a Baltimore County man who attended AIPAC in the District and a D.C. resident who attended the conference hosted by biotech firm Biogen in Boston.

Two patients in Northern Virginia have links to the military. One is a U.S. Marine who lived at Marine Corps Base Quantico and who reportedly worked for the Defense Security Cooperation Agency at office spaces in Crystal City. He was traveling internationally for work before developing symptoms, authorities said.

The other is a U.S. Navy civilian employee at the Navy’s Bureau of Medicine and Surgery in Falls Church. Health officials are unsure where the Navy employee, a man in his 50s who lives in Spotsylvania County, contracted the virus.

Five of the regions’s patients are connected to Christ Church Georgetown, an 800-family Episcopal church in the posh Northwest neighborhood. Rev. Timothy Cole, the church rector, became the region’s first publicly named patient on Sunday when he wrote a letter to congregants saying he had tested positive for the virus.

On Monday, a church spokesman said organist Tom Smith had contracted the disease, and in the following days, three other individuals associated with the church also tested positive.

It is not immediately clear where Cole caught the virus. He has not traveled internationally in recent months, but attended an Episcopal conference on Feb. 22 in Lousville, Ky., which has been linked to two other cases of coronavirus elsewhere.

Cole, who presided over multiple services before he was diagnosed and isolated, is one of a handful patients in the region who may have exposed the virus to large groups of people, authorities say. Soon after his case was confirmed, D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) called for anyone who went to the church on certain days in recent weeks to self-quarantine.

Two of the first three Montgomery County patients also were reportedly with large groups of people when they may have been contagious. One interacted with school-age children and adults at an event in the Philadelphia suburbs, and another attended a post-funeral reception at The Village at Rockville, a retirement community.

Hogan told attendees of the Rockville event to monitor their health and said Wednesday that anyone who was present or who lives or works at the Village can be tested for the virus if they want to. Unlike Bowser however, Hogan has not issued broad recommendations for them to self-quarantine.

The decision to recommend self-quarantine is informed by several factors, said Montgomery health officer Travis Gayles, including the nature and duration of an infected person’s interaction with others.

If bodily fluids are exchanged at any point — such as if a doctor has treated a patient without the right protective gear, or if food or liquid is shared — the individuals in contact with a patient are likely to be considered “high risk” and urged to self-quarantine, Gayles said.

In the case of the Feb. 28 shiva event, attendees who are asymptomatic and do not recall having physical interaction with the patient are unlikely to have the virus.

How are the patients doing?

The novel coronavirus, which has mystified scientists, is significantly more harmful to older adults and those with existing chronic illnesses such as heart disease and diabetes. A recent World Health Organization report found that the fatality rate for covid-19 patients over the age of 80 in China was 21.9 percent.

Of the 32 patients in the Washington region whose ages are known, 16 are above the age of 60, placing them at higher risk. There are more men than women.

Officials have not released the medical status of all patients, but nearly half are being isolated at home. Eight have been hospitalized and one — the Prince George’s man whose exposure is unknown — is in critical condition, according to authorities.

But some patients have also made progress: the three individuals who were first reported to have covid-19 in Montgomery have fully recovered, said Gayles, the county’s health officer, on Thursday evening.