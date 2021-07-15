“We want people who live in Ward 8 to be able to live as long as people in Ward 3,” Bowser said, standing near a line of white hard hats resting on shovels. “We want people in Ward 8 to have access to great food, specialists, quality health care. We want to keep you out of the hospital, but if you need to go to the hospital, we want you to have a new hospital and you’re going to have one right here.”