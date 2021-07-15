However, they stressed increasingly strong data showing unvaccinated people make up the overwhelming majority of cases of new infections, hospitalizations and deaths due to the coronavirus — and urged people to get the shots.
“We could stop this if we wanted to — if people started wearing masks more widely and if more people got vaccinated,” said Eric Toner, senior scholar at the John Hopkins Center for Health Security.
The Washington region, where the vaccination rate is over 50 percent overall, is unlikely to see what is happening in Missouri or Arkansas, where vaccination rates are lower, in parts, and the delta variant is spreading quickly, he said.
But across the region, the seven-day average of new cases topped 400 this week for the first time in seven weeks, according to health department data.
In Virginia, the seven day average of new cases per 100,000 people was 3.62 on Thursday, the highest since the end of May. In D.C., the rate was 3.68, the highest since June 3, and while the rate was much lower in Maryland at 1.97, it still was the highest it’s been since June 5.
The delta variant makes up most new infections in Virginia with 88, and an increasing share of cases in Maryland, at 90, although the majority of cases there are still of other strains, officials said.
The District has sequenced every positive coronavirus test sample for the past few weeks, D.C. health director LaQuandra Nesbitt said, but city officials have declined to say how many delta cases have been identified in the city.
Neil J. Sehgal, an assistant professor of health policy and management at the University of Maryland School of Public Health, said data show every hospital in the District with an intensive care unit has covid-19 cases, and those numbers are likely to rise.
“If you are unvaccinated you are at risk of serious disease,” he said.
Sehgal said he continues to advocate for people to wear masks.
“It seems we sort of have forgotten that vaccines are one part of the equation,” he said. “If you really want to be safe, a good mask is really effective against any strain.”
Maryland Deputy Health Secretary Jinlene Chan said the increase appears to be related to gatherings around the July Fourth holiday. The uptick, she said, also shows that people are getting tested, which she said is key to understanding the virus.
“Vaccinated or unvaccinated, we’re encouraging anyone who has symptoms to still get tested,” she said.
D.C. officials next week plan to launch a data dashboard laying out the vaccination status of new cases, hospitalizations and deaths due to the coronavirus, according to a spokeswoman for the mayor. Virginia and Maryland already report similar information.
“We’re telling our residents the best way to protect yourselves is to get vaccines,” Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) said.
Virginia officials have identified case spikes in central Virginia — in Colonial Heights, Nottoway, Charles City and Powhatan counties — and in Waynesboro in the Shenandoah region and Green County in Northwest, but those are not necessarily the places with the lowest vaccination rates in the state.
Lilian Peake, the state epidemiologist, said a gathering of any kind can trigger an outbreak among unvaccinated people in any pocket of the state, regardless of the overall vaccination rates.
“It is a very, very different risk if you are vaccinated versus unvaccinated,” she said. “Most people are getting sick with covid-19 have not been vaccinated.”
Sehgal said the slow increase in cases in the region corresponded with the end of emergency orders for masking and social distancing, creating a false sense of security — including among those who have only received one dose of a two-shot regimen and have only partial protection.
“It’s summertime,” he said. “People are back to doing [what] they did pre-pandemic and not everybody is fully protected.”
In D.C., neighborhoods east of the Anacostia River were hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic, and vaccination rates has lagged behind other wards, underscoring existing health disparities there.
The city hoped to begin to change that Thursday with groundbreaking on a new health center on the St. Elizabeths East Campus in Ward 8.
The center, run by Whitman-Walker will provide primary, behavioral, dental and substance misuse treatment services, and include a pharmacy. It will employ 100 people and is scheduled to open in 2023.
“We want people who live in Ward 8 to be able to live as long as people in Ward 3,” Bowser said, standing near a line of white hard hats resting on shovels. “We want people in Ward 8 to have access to great food, specialists, quality health care. We want to keep you out of the hospital, but if you need to go to the hospital, we want you to have a new hospital and you’re going to have one right here.”