The death, which is the fourth in the 0 to 9 age group in Maryland since the pandemic began, comes as the state continues to see an increase in the number of new coronavirus cases and hospitalizations, including those in the intensive care unit. On Friday, the state reported 526 new cases, the most it has seen in a day since early May. There are 222 people hospitalized, including 58 in intensive care, which are the highest numbers since June 10.