Unique Morris-Hughes, who runs the city’s Department of Employment Services on Minnesota Avenue NE, noted that some of the eateries where her employees used to buy lunch during the workday have closed during the pandemic, and arranged for food trucks to park by their building’s loading dock during the first week back to provide lunch options.
The city’s homeland security and emergency management agency will entertain returning workers with jumbo-sized Uno and Jenga games.
City administrator Kevin Donahue said he would cook at the Wilson Building: “I’ll be making pancakes from scratch, the Donahue family secret recipe.”
Amid these festivities, they also noted the grief and concern. Several agency leaders said they would hold special sessions to honor employees and their relatives who died during the pandemic. One said his employees are so anxious about working in an office again that he plans to hold workshops to coach them through it.
Not all employees think the call to work in person makes sense. “I don’t really understand the rush to get us back into the office,” said Hannah Sheehy, who works for the Department of Health.
A mother of two young children, Sheehy has struggled to find day care with hours long enough for her to work full-time out of the house. Many day cares have curtailed their hours because of pandemic restrictions on the number of young children they can have in a cohort.
“I don’t understand the reluctance among decision-makers in HR to have people continue to telework,” Sheehy said. “People feel like they’re more productive. People like working from home. On my team, we haven’t had trouble, beyond ‘You’re on mute.’ ”
About 40 percent of the city’s workforce has worked in person during the pandemic, including emergency responders, Bowser noted, and others have been called back to work already as various city services including the Department of Motor Vehicles, libraries, parks and schools have reopened.
Still, Monday will mark the first time back for as many as half the city’s workers, and Bowser said she intended for nearly every employee to be at their desk in person that day.
“We are a local government. We provide local services, and those jobs, for the most part, happen in person,” she said. “All of us in D.C. government feel privileged to have the jobs that we have. We all recognize that our jobs don’t exist for our convenience. They exist for the convenience and efficiency of this government.”
The return to work happens as coronavirus cases, deaths, and hospitalizations remain low in the region. The seven-day average of new daily cases in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia stood at 287 on Friday, continuing an overall decline that started April 13, when the average was 3,119. The seven-day average of new daily deaths was 6 on Friday, and has not climbed higher than 20 since May 28. At the height of the pandemic this winter, it exceeded 200.
Hospitalizations in D.C. and Virginia increased marginally compared to last week. In D.C., the number of people hospitalized with covid-19 increased 19 percent from last week, with 7 people hospitalized per 100,000 people, according to The Washington Post’s tracker. Hospitalizations increased 5 percent in Virginia, with three people hospitalized for covid per 100,000 people. They decreased 3 percent in Maryland.
Unvaccinated people make up most new coronavirus cases, hospital admissions, and deaths from covid-19 in Virginia, according to a new tool state officials launched Friday to track the spread of the virus as the highly contagious delta variant becomes the dominant strain in the country.
The data show unvaccinated people in Virginia account for 97 percent of coronavirus cases, 98 percent of covid-19 hospitalizations and 96.9 percent of deaths from the disease from June 1 to June 25. The new tool allows users to track cases among unvaccinated people back to Jan. 21.
The numbers mirror findings released Wednesday by Maryland, where 100 percent of all coronavirus cases in June were among the unvaccinated. District health officials had not released numbers for the city as of Friday afternoon.
Meanwhile, in the last six months vaccinated people accounted for 1,063 cases, 71 hospitalizations and seven deaths in Virginia, representing a tiny percentage of the total in each category.
This week, Virginia health officials announced the state’s second death of a child younger than 10 due to complications of the coronavirus. The child lived in the Rappahannock Area Health District, which includes four counties and the city of Fredericksburg. Vaccines have yet to be approved for children under the age of 12.
Officials continue to monitor the spread of the delta variant. D.C. health director LaQuandra Nesbitt said Friday that of the positive coronavirus tests that the District has sequenced, less than 1 percent of them are the delta variant. In Virginia, 88 cases of the delta variant had been detected in Virginia as of Friday, up from 67 last week and 48 the week before. The delta cases are concentrated in Central and Northern Virginia, but present throughout the state, according to state data.