Officials continue to monitor the spread of the delta variant. D.C. health director LaQuandra Nesbitt said Friday that of the positive coronavirus tests that the District has sequenced, less than 1 percent of them are the delta variant. In Virginia, 88 cases of the delta variant had been detected in Virginia as of Friday, up from 67 last week and 48 the week before. The delta cases are concentrated in Central and Northern Virginia, but present throughout the state, according to state data.