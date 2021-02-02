It will be a standard notice, one paragraph. She was a teacher, not a celebrity — a woman who worked in D.C. public schools for 40 years. But beyond the veneer of an ordinary person — mother, homemaker, educator — was a woman of tremendous intellect, vision and determination.

And like too many other African Americans who still had wisdom and insight to share, she’s been lost to covid-19.

The death notice does not say that Black people are 37 percent more likely to die of covid-19 than White people. But that should be noted. Of the more than 14,000 people in the Washington area who have died of the disease during the past year, Black people have been hit disproportionately hard. Adding insult to injury, the racially disparate deaths are occurring against a backdrop of resurgent white supremacy.

But if persistent racism is an indicator of how far the nation still has to go to live up to an ideal of equality, then the lives of people like Duckenfield serve as a reminder of what it took to get this far.

Born in Baltimore in 1939, Duckenfield graduated from Frederick Douglass High in 1957, having worked hard enough to win a scholarship to what was then the State Teachers College at Towson.

“When she showed up for class, there were signs that said, ‘Go home spook,’ ” recalled the oldest of her three sons, 56-year-old Thomas Duckenfield III.

Her middle son, David, 54, recalled, “She endured the ­n-word being sprayed on her door and being burned in effigy by White girls who were supposed to be learning how to be educators.”

In reviewing the stories of Black covid-19 victims featured in The Post, such experiences were not uncommon. Many of those who succumbed to the disease had endured harassment and threats en route to success.

“I can remember having spitballs and hot pennies thrown at me during games,” Ronnie Hogue Sr., the first African American to receive a full athletic scholarship to the University of Georgia in 1969, said in an interview published in 2011.

His son, Ronnie Jr., said his father told him that a Black man was killed by the Ku Klux Klan in the Deep South shortly before he was supposed to arrive on campus, according to an account in The Post. His father, then 19, was scared to go. But he went anyway and blazed a path that dozens of Black athletes would follow.

Hogue Sr., who lived in Washington, died of covid-19 on Sept. 18. He was 69.

Evelyn Duckenfield also persevered.

Said her son David, “My grandmother and great-grandmother had made sure she understood her worth, her value, that she was capable and knew that she had every right to be [in school]. But, as our mother told us, just being there was not enough. You had to excel because it’s an uneven playing field. It’s not good enough to be just as good as the White guy, because they will say you’re only half as good. You have to be twice as good.”

Duckenfield became a teacher at Webb, Whittier, Harris, Rudolph and Brightwood elementary schools; an assistant principal at Rudolph; an education teacher in the Coolidge Senior High teaching program; and a teacher at Washington Episcopal School.

Her teaching technique was simple but compelling and effective: know your subject, provide individual attention and make children believe in themselves.

I noticed that the same love of education and teaching, the determination to overcome all obstacles, showed up in the life of David C. Driskell, an artist and art teacher who was hailed as a primary sponsor and advocate for the role of African American art in the national culture. Driskell was born in Eatonton, Ga., on June 7, 1931, and grew up in the Appalachian community of Hollis, N.C. His elementary school was a one-room, racially segregated schoolhouse. He went on to become the first in his family to attend college. He told the Baltimore Sun that he didn’t know that to attend college, he had to apply. He just showed up one day at Howard University and talked his way in.

He died last April of covid-19. He was 88.

Evelyn and husband Thomas Duckenfield Jr. — who was the son of a bricklayer from rural Henrico County, Va. — raised three sons: Thomas III, a lawyer who owns a government contracting firm as well as a winery in Virginia; David, a Foreign Service officer who served as deputy assistant secretary for public affairs in the State Department during the Obama administration; and Pace, 47, who was a member of the Army’s 82nd Airborne Division before becoming director of the Army’s Cyber Leader College and is now an intelligence and cybersecurity analyst with the Joint Task Force National Capital Region.

Thomas Jr., who was 57 when he died in 1992 of meningitis, was general manager of the District division of Washington Gas Light Co., a professor at Howard University Law School and a mentor extraordinaire.

But Evelyn Duckenfield was just as impressive, if not more so. For her talents were always readily apparent to the men in the household.

As Thomas III recalled, “In addition to holding down a full-time teaching job, she taught us every day and basically home-schooled us during the summer.”

David said, “She would do laundry on Saturday, cook four meals on Sunday, plus make sure we were dressed and ready for Sunday school and church. Her organizational skills were phenomenal. We just didn’t always recognize it.”

Recalled Pace, the youngest, “I never heard her complain about having such a heavy workload. But looking back, I can see how she went about making changes.”

After her husband’s death, Evelyn Duckenfield took time to mourn. Then she set out on a new path. After spending time with son David during his postings in Mexico and Colombia, she decided to see more of the world.

China. Africa. Alaska. The Middle East. The Mediterranean. Paris. London. Those places and more became ports of call.

A celebration of her life will be held Monday at Zion Baptist Church in Northwest Washington. There will be music and prayer and reading of scripture. A verse that appears beneath her photo on the memorial program reads:

“I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.

II Timothy 4:7”

But in preparing for the services, her sons discovered that she had made travelogues about the places she’d visited — especially West Africa and Gorée Island, where enslaved Africans were taken en route to the Americas.

Her descriptions of trips to Jordan and Israel were exceptionally detailed, written as though she had journeyed back into biblical times. An earlier exploration of genealogy, enhanced by DNA, had revealed that she had come from a line of Black people who had been freed in 1791 and that she was related to both George Washington and Robert E. Lee.

“We even met some of our White ‘relatives,’ ” Thomas III said. “She enjoyed meeting so many new people and learning about different cultures. It broadened her world view, lifted her spirits and eased the pain of losing our dad.”

As she aged, mobility became more difficult. After 2011, she didn’t travel as much. But she continued to learn. And even after 40 years in public schools, she still had so much more to teach.

One can only wish that she and the many others whose lives have been cut short by covid-19 could have stayed around a while longer, and not taken so much generational wisdom to the grave all at once.