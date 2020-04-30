In hindsight, she said this week, she believes he knew he was dying and wanted to include her in the circle of friends whom he informed.

“He wanted the people he was close to to know,” she said. “I was grateful. . . . That for me was a gift.”

Five days later she got a phone call that he had died in the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center in La Plata, Md.

AD

“Mr. Richardson,” as she said she always called him, worked with her in the Substance Abuse Rehabilitation Program at the VA hospital. He was 57, she said. She had left the hospital in June after 14 years there as a psychotherapist.

AD

She said Richardson was an addiction therapist who ran substance abuse recovery groups and did case management, among other things. “We shared patients,” Csongos said. “We were very family-oriented as a treatment team.”

“He was always extremely warm and gentle,” she said. “The veterans loved him.”

He was an Army veteran, she said.

“He was the kind of person who, if you stopped by to talk to him he would always make time, even if he had other things he needed to do,” she said. “He had children. He had grandchildren. He was very involved in his children’s lives.”

AD

His son, Amari, in a Facebook post the day he died, called his father “my hero and my backbone.”

“I don’t understand what lesson I’m supposed to learn from this or why this is happening,” he wrote April 19. They had just spoken the day before. “I . . . told you how much I love you just stay strong and you told me I know son I love you too don’t worry.”

AD

“I’m so heartbroken right now and empty I really lost my best friend,” he wrote. “I love you popz always and forever.”

Csongos said Richardson and his wife had just moved into a new home in the Maryland suburbs.

In the message exchange, Richardson “told me that he had contracted covid-19 and that he had pneumonia,” she said. “He said one day he got it, and the next day he was in the hospital and that he was really struggling.”

AD

“He was a light in the . . . clinic,” she said. “He always was smiling. . . . He had a great sense of humor. He was genuinely interested in other people’s well-being and was a very compassionate person.”