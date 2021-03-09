Lane’s surreal drawing is part of the trove of physical and digital artifacts being gathered at places like the Library of Congress and the Smithsonian Institution to capture for posterity what the great covid pandemic was like.

The Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History said Tuesday that it has acquired the empty vial of the first vaccine given to the first vaccine recipient, New York nurse Sandra Lindsay, along with her hospital ID badge, socks, pants and top.

The glass vial contained the first five doses of Pfizer Inc’s Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine, the Smithsonian said.

It also received from Northwell Health, which operates Long Island Jewish Medical Center, where Lindsay works, face shields, needles and gloves.

Last week, the Smithsonian said it would be receiving top federal infectious-disease expert Anthony S. Fauci’s soft ball-size model of the coronavirus.

The model is based on an image of an actual virus from an infected patient, said Diane Wendt, a Smithsonian science and medicine curator.

Fauci is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and was widely considered a voice of calm and reason during the worst of the outbreak last year

The Library of Congress is acquiring seven of Lane’s covid-related drawings, along with scores of posters, photographs, graphics, masks and ephemera that illustrate the pandemic that has killed more than 500,000 Americans and 2.5 million people worldwide.

One poster, retrieved from Washington’s Adams Morgan neighborhood, features the likeness of a masked Fauci.

“This is the stuff that is moving through history … that’s in our drawer and on our wall,” said Katherine Blood, the library’s curator of fine prints.

“How people will look at this in ten years, fifty years, a hundred years, four hundred years … we don’t know,” she said last week. “It’s part of the point of collecting this material.”

Smithsonian collecting curator Alexandra Lord said the museum asked members of the public to suggest items that should be saved. “They have offered us everything from masks to art projects … things from doctors and practitioners and caregivers.”

She said Northwell Health emailed the Smithsonian about donating artifacts in December when the first vaccine was administered to Lindsay. “We were tremendously excited,” she said. “You can imagine what that was like. Literally, I was in a meeting, and I just said ‘Whoa.’”

The aim, in part, “is to tell the people in the future what it’s like to live during this pandemic,” she said.

Blood said the Library of Congress’ “rapid response” began quickly.

“Immediately in March and early April we were right there collecting,” she said. “We were trying to reflect the early days of the pandemic, the early days of quarantine.”

The library also suspected that the project would not be “a sprint,” she said. “It’s going to be a long trajectory … I hope we’ll know when it’s time to stop. But it’s not now.”

Lane, the artist, said she began to address the pandemic after her Washington gallery, Art Enables, closed last year. The gallery’s artists wondered how to respond.

“One of the staff said, ‘Just paint what it feels like being on quarantine,’” she said.

“So I went with that,” she said. “I live alone and … a lot of it was out of fright.”

Her piece depicting the spread of the virus particles is entitled “Cover Your Mouth.”

“That’s what it felt like,” she said last week. “It was coming out of our breath, out of our mouth … It was the beginning, where even [doctors and nurses] didn’t know what was happening.”

Another piece, entitled “Seniors First,” shows an elderly woman whose face is purple and brown. She wears huge eyeglasses and stands in a supermarket where the shelves are bare. Her tiny shopping cart is almost empty.

Lane, who lives in Washington’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood, said she met the woman in such a market early in the pandemic. “I was so shocked because it was my first time going to the store,” she said.

A third image looks down on a person in pajamas sitting with a laptop on a bed in a small room facing a large blue TV screen showing the words, “Stay Home” in big red letters.

“I’m pretty proud of the pictures,” Lane said. “It was my idea of documenting what was happening with this pandemic, and how I felt about it.”

John Hessler, a Library of Congress specialist in geographic information science, noted that this is the first pandemic of the information age. He has been collecting data representations of the experience.

“Through this pandemic, map visualization has been the way people have been really looking at it,” he said. Numbers, cases, deaths, hot spots, graphs, trends have been a crucial part of the story.

“It’s the first pandemic where all of these tools can be brought together, and the power of the web … has really been brought to bear on something,” he said.

“What we’re doing with the stuff that we’re collecting is basically saying, ‘We want a snapshot of that first pandemic of the information age,’” he said.

Hessler found one chart that used cellphone data — how close cellphones were to each other — to track social distancing during the pandemic.

The graph line drops suddenly when the pandemic struck last year. It rises a little each weekend as people gather, and then dips again as the weekend concludes.

It spikes at Thanksgiving. “It’s kind of fascinating,” he said.

The amount of data available is so huge that it will take years for experts to analyze it, Hessler said.