“As a parent, I understand that it is not easy to mask younger children, but we are really doing this based on data that we have and out of grave concern for our children,” Alsobrooks said. More than 6,500 children under 10 have tested positive for the coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic, and one has died, according to the county’s data dashboard.
Anthony McAuliffe, a spokesman for the county executive, later said “spiking covid-19 cases” weren’t the only reason Wednesday’s mandate was put in place. The goal was to protect children — especially those who can’t get vaccinated — as winter approaches, when people are gathered closely together and the virus spreads more easily.
The mask mandate for young children goes into effect immediately, with exceptions only for those with a “bona fide disability” that makes mask-wearing impossible.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention already recommends universal indoor masking for all students age 2 and older. But Wednesday’s announcement expands the county’s indoor mandate — which applies to restaurants, churches and other businesses — to include those age 2 to 5.
“I do think that it’s a pretty progressive thing that Prince George’s County” is doing, given the backlash toward masks in schools, said Neil J. Sehgal, an assistant professor of health policy at the University of Maryland School of Public Health.
Children ages 2 to 5 won’t be vaccinated in the immediate future, so “it makes sense to take steps to try to prevent transmission in schools,” he added.
Prince George’s County, a majority-Black suburb, has been ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic, but the spread of the virus has slowed in recent weeks, which officials attribute in part to the county’s coronavirus restrictions as well as more people getting vaccinated. The positivity rate — the percentage of all coronavirus tests that are positive — stood at 3.3 percent on Oct. 1, marking the first time since the end of July that rate fell below 4 percent, officials said.
The seven-day average of new cases in the county stood at 127 on Wednesday, compared with 150 a week ago, according to The Washington Post’s tracker. And the seven-day average of new deaths stood at one on Wednesday, compared with two a week ago.
Seventy-two percent of residents 12 and older in the county are fully vaccinated, according to The Post’s tracker, and among those 65 and older, that number rises to more than 85 percent.
Still, officials are focused on how best to target doses to the unvaccinated.
“Those who are going to the hospital sickest, those who are dying, are those who are unvaccinated, in the vast majority of cases,” said George Askew, the county’s deputy chief administrative officer for health, human services and education.
County officials have yet to finalize a vaccination policy for county employees, but have asked workers to self-report their immunization status in the meantime. Sixty-four percent of county employees are fully vaccinated, Alsobrooks said.
“We expect, hopefully, for those numbers to increase as we get responses from our employees,” Alsobrooks said. “But we do know, similar to what we’ve seen nationally, that we're seeing lower numbers of vaccinations among our public-safety employees.”
Many fire and emergency services personnel in neighboring D.C., for example, have requested religious exemptions from the city’s vaccination policy, which required many workers to receive at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine by Sept. 30.
Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich (D) said on Wednesday he was concerned about the effect a proposed bill mandating the coronavirus vaccine for all county employees could have on government agencies, especially in emergency services.
Unless neighboring jurisdictions also impose vaccine mandates with no option to undergo regular testing, Elrich said, county workers might leave Montgomery for work elsewhere. He added that county agencies will submit a report to him by Oct. 12 detailing the potential impact of the vaccine mandate on their operations.
Eighty-five percent of county workers have reported their vaccination status, of which 93 percent said they have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
According to The Post’s tracker, Montgomery has the highest vaccination rate in Maryland, with 90 percent of adults fully vaccinated. A public hearing on the bill will be held Oct. 19.
Rebecca Tan contributed to this report.
