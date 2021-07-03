For the past 20 years, the Takoma Horticulture Club has walked in the annual Takoma Park Fourth of July Parade — then celebrated after with a potluck at one of the members homes. But even as the pandemic led to the cancellation of the iconic parade two years in a row, club members are ready to resume at least a little bit of normalcy — and reconnect with each other — by passing around a green-bean salad.