“We know that health care providers have some of the most direct contact with individuals,” said Nesbitt. “We all saw what happened last year during the peak of the pandemic when health care workers themselves were succumbing to the infection because they didn’t have opportunity for protection with a vaccine.”
The announcement comes less than a week after Bowser said D.C. employees must get the coronavirus vaccine or be tested weekly for the virus. That order applied to all city employees, contractors and grantees, including teachers, police officers and sanitation workers.
Jacqueline D. Bowens, the president of the D.C. Hospital Association, said in June that D.C. would soon require vaccinations for hospital workers, but facilities so far had been able to consider the mandate on varying timelines.
This story is developing and will be updated.