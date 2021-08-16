Please Note

The Washington Post is providing this important information about the coronavirus for free. For more free coverage of the coronavirus pandemic, sign up for our Coronavirus Updates newsletter where all stories are free to read.

All health care employees in D.C. must get at least the first dose of the vaccine or begin regular testing by Sept. 30, city officials announced Monday, in the latest step in the District’s drive to push workers to get vaccinated.

D.C. Health Director LaQuandra Nesbitt said the requirement applies to licensed and unlicensed health professionals and EMS providers working in the city, and workers can, for now, opt out in favor of regular testing. Once one of the vaccines gets full federal approval, however, workers can only opt out if they have a religious or medical exemption.

“We know that health care providers have some of the most direct contact with individuals,” said Nesbitt. “We all saw what happened last year during the peak of the pandemic when health care workers themselves were succumbing to the infection because they didn’t have opportunity for protection with a vaccine.”

The announcement comes less than a week after Bowser said D.C. employees must get the coronavirus vaccine or be tested weekly for the virus. That order applied to all city employees, contractors and grantees, including teachers, police officers and sanitation workers.

Jacqueline D. Bowens, the president of the D.C. Hospital Association, said in June that D.C. would soon require vaccinations for hospital workers, but facilities so far had been able to consider the mandate on varying timelines.

This story is developing and will be updated.