“It’s a very robust requirement, and it is necessary for us to ensure that we’re creating safe environments in our health-care facilities, and in any place where people receive health care . . . to make sure we can prevent outbreaks,” Nesbitt said. “We all saw what happened last year during the peak of the pandemic when health-care workers themselves were succumbing to the infection because they didn’t have opportunity for protection with a vaccine.”
The requirement includes private ambulance services, personal health-care aides and other health-care facility workers — like cleaning staff and those that provide dietary services. Additionally, Nesbitt said that anyone applying for or renewing a medical license or certification in D.C. will need to prove they are fully vaccinated.
The announcement comes less than a week after Bowser said D.C. employees must get the coronavirus vaccine or be tested weekly for the virus. That order applied to all city employees, contractors and grantees, including teachers, police officers and sanitation workers.
Jacqueline D. Bowens, the president of the D.C. Hospital Association, said in June that D.C. would soon require vaccinations for hospital workers, but facilities so far had been able to consider the mandate on varying timelines.
D.C.’s seven-day average of new daily cases per 100,000 residents reached 21 last week, a number Nesbitt pointed out was double the rate from the same time last year. She called the surge “disheartening” considering the prevalence and availability of the vaccine.
City data also show that the vast majority of new cases and hospitalizations in recent months are being driven by the unvaccinated, Nesbitt said. Of the 45 people who have died of the virus in the city since May, none were fully vaccinated and nearly all of them were African American.
“It’s truly a tragedy when we have the opportunity to prevent loss of life from covid-19,” Nesbitt said, adding that the pandemic is now driven largely by unvaccinated 18- to 40-year-olds, who are “the ones who are keeping covid around.”
Nesbitt also discussed additional vaccine doses that were recently permitted by the Food and Drug Administration for people with specific health conditions and medical histories, like solid-organ transplant recipients and those with autoimmune disorders.
She said the city is urging these residents to speak with their health-care providers about whether an additional vaccine dose is appropriate.