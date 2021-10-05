Among elected officials, there is one who stands out on the issue of nutrition: Eric Adams, Brooklyn’s borough president and front-runner in the New York City mayoral race. We met several years ago at a conference in D.C. on the benefits of plant-based foods. Adams, 61, has made healthy eating a centerpiece of his mayoral campaign — the importance of the subject coming as a result of him waking up one morning in 2016 with severe vision loss and discovering that he had diabetes.