Coronavirus vaccination rates among Black county residents continue to trail those of White residents by 8 percent, compared to 17 percent in April. Nearly two-thirds of all county residents are fully vaccinated.
“It underscores [our] efforts . . . from an equity perspective to ensure that we did our due diligence, particularly in those communities,” Gayles said.
Communities of color of have been among the hardest-hit by the pandemic. Last summer, Latinos accounted for more than two-thirds of new coronavirus infections in the county, despite only making up a fifth of Montgomery’s population.
Officials began their outreach efforts to get people of color vaccinated as early as January, including in churches, grocery stores and other sites. And the county launched a public service announcement campaign in October that featured Abuelina, a Spanish-speaking grandmother who provided quick health and safety tips. It won a regional Emmy.
Still, the vaccination rates for White residents continues to outpace communities of color in neighboring areas, and officials and public health experts have been working to close that gap.
Researchers at Johns Hopkins University released a report Wednesday summarizing their examination of efforts to vaccinate Black and Latino communities in five states, including Maryland and Virginia, in areas where vaccination was low.
The leaders of the study chose a Latino community in Baltimore City, a majority-Black community in Prince George’s County, and several majority Black communities in Southeastern Virginia.
Vaccine hesitancy is a nuanced issue, the researchers found. Some people were concerned about the vaccines themselves, such as how seemingly quickly they were developed. Other people’s reasons for not getting the vaccine were unrelated to the vaccines; some people simply felt confident in the strength of their immune systems.
“I take very great pride in being health conscious,” one unvaccinated person from Prince George’s County told the researchers. “So I’ve always looked at it like, even if like these viruses or sickness or illnesses and things are going out or whatever, it’s not going to harm me and people like me because . . . [we are] very healthy.”
And despite the focus on vaccine hesitancy, vaccine access remains a problem. The vaccination rates for Black and Latino communities could be lower because of barriers to getting the shots such as a lack of transportation to vaccination sites, the inability to take time off work, or a lack of online literacy.
“I don’t speak English that well, but I’ve been here in the U.S. for many years,” one Baltimore resident told the researchers. “Sometimes people come here [to the United States] and they don’t have information on how to do things, it’s difficult for Latinos.”
At the time of the study, which began in January, 9 percent of people vaccinated in Baltimore were Latino — 1.6 percent lower than the proportion of the city’sLatino population. In Prince George’s County, 57.2 percent of the people vaccinated were Black, which was 5.8 percent lower than the proportion of the county’s Black population. And in Virginia, 8.2 percent of people vaccinated were Black, which was 11.7 percent lower than the proportion of the Black population.
But neither vaccine hesitancy nor vaccine access are insurmountable obstacles, the report found. The most effective outreach efforts were those that were hyperlocal, similar to those undertaken by Montgomery officials. Virginia’s CommuniVax project is one example. The outreach was led by people who lived in the community or had strong connections to the community, leading more people to get the vaccine.
Officials are working to close these racial gaps as coronavirus cases and hospitalizations have remained low in the D.C. area, but have crept up slightly compared to last week.
The seven-day average of new daily cases in D.C., Maryland and Virginia stood at 412 on Wednesday, up from 255 one week ago. The seven-day average of new daily deaths was six on Wednesday, compare to five one week ago.
Hospitalizations for covid-19 in D.C. decreased 14 percent compared to last week, with 6 people hospitalized per 100,000 people, according to The Washington Post’s tracker. Hospitalizations decreased 3 percent in Maryland, with 4 people hospitalized for covid-19 per 100,000 people.
But in Virginia, covid-19 hospitalizations increased 8 percent compared to last week, with three people currently hospitalized with the disease per 100,000 people. The increase in hospitalizations in Virginia comes as the seven-day average of people hospitalized with covid-19 in the United States is now above 20,000 for the first time since early June.