“There are some people who just either haven’t gotten around to it or they are like, ‘I may get it but I just didn’t feel the need,’­ ” Gov. Larry Hogan (R) said in early July at the launch of the VaxU Scholarship. “There are others who are just opposed to it and are hard to convince. But I think there are more of the folks that just need a little extra incentive to go out and do it, and I’m hoping that this opportunity at a college scholarship and us getting out talking about the importance of it will help encourage some more younger people to do so.”