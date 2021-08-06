The administration is hammering out the policy with labor unions representing city workers, including the Washington Teachers Union, assistant city administrator Jay Melder said Friday during a discussion with D.C. Council members. They have been negotiating this week over how noncompliant employees might be disciplined, among other issues.
“I think we’ve got some urgency. There’s going to be some work done over the weekend to continue progress,” he said.
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) on Thursday announced the state was mandating 122,000 state employees to show proof of full vaccination or a weekly negative coronavirus test by Sept. 1, while Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) announced a similar policy for state employees who work in congregate settings.
Employees who work for D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine (D), who is an independent elected official, will have to show proof of vaccination against the coronavirus by Sept. 13 or get tested weekly, in a policy Racine’s office announced this week.
Some D.C. Council members said they would like to see a vaccine mandate in the District announced as soon as possible, particularly for teachers before the school year starts.
“I’m getting emails from parents who are extremely concerned, especially if they have children under 12,” said Elissa Silverman (I-At Large). “These are parents who are starting to say, ‘We’re going to look for alternatives if we don’t know what the vaccine policy is for DCPS …’ I would hate for that to be the reason people are pulling their kids out of DCPS.”
Melder also said Washington’s newly reinstated mask mandate applies to people working out in indoor gyms, even if every patron in the gym is vaccinated — rejecting a plea from the District’s fitness industry to exempt vaccinated patrons from wearing masks while they work out.
Several local gym chains, including Orangetheory, Barry’s Bootcamp and Solidcore, sent a letter this week to Bowser and health director LaQuandra Nesbitt, asking permission to hold indoor fitness classes without masks if all patrons are vaccinated.
Noting that even vaccinated people seem to carry a higher load of the coronavirus if they are infected with the delta variant than other strains of the illness, Melder said the health department would not allow a fitness exemption.
“If we look at the fitness industry, we know the spread of droplets is the way we spread infection,” he said. “In fitness facilities, where you are exercising vigorously, it’s more likely that there is greater spread.”
Some council members were dissatisfied with Melder’s answer, with Janeese Lewis George (D-Ward 4) calling it “incredibly frustrating” that Melder would rule out a mask exemption for gyms but would not provide guidelines for conditions that would allow the reinstated mask mandate to expire.
Patrick Ashley, the head of emergency response for the city’s health department, said he could not provide specific metrics that would indicate the District is ready to let people take their masks off indoors again. “We’re seeing a significant rise in cases right now. We’re looking for that to taper off, just to start, before we look at making any additional modifications.”
Ashley noted that while gyms are not exempt, the mask mandate that Bowser imposed last week does allow for some exceptions. Live entertainment venues must require patrons to wear masks, but performers can go maskless, as long as they are at least six feet away from any other person, Ashley said — raising the question of just how the city’s theaters, which plan to resume their plays and musicals this fall, will stage their scenes in a socially distanced manner.