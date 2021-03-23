Outdoor venues such as stadiums will remain capped at 30 percent capacity, but a limit of 1,000 people will be rescinded.

The maximum number of spectators for recreational sports, such as high school games, will increase from 25 to 100 at indoor venues, and from 250 to 500 in outdoor settings, again with a 30 percent capacity limit still in place.

For social gatherings, including weddings, the number of people permitted indoors will increase from 10 to 50, and the number allowed outdoors will be raised from 25 to 100. The 50 percent capacity limit on ordinary restaurant service remains unchanged.

Northam also established rules for school graduations, formalizing plans he’d rolled out as preliminary guidance last week. Outdoor graduations will be allowed to host up to 5,000 people or 30 percent of the venue’s capacity, whichever is less. Indoors, crowds will be capped at the lesser of 500 people or 30 percent capacity.

Graduates will be asked to bump elbows rather than shake hands after receiving their diplomas.

Northam’s office said a mass vaccination site funded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency was to open Tuesday at the Potomac Mills shopping plaza in Prince William. It will administer 3,000 doses per day and eventually get to 6,000 per day, officials said.