Clinics will open the week of April 5 in populous Montgomery and Baltimore counties, which have been lobbying for expanded vaccine access to address unrelenting demand.

In Virginia, Northam raised the cap on the number of people allowed at indoor entertainment venues such as concert halls from 250 to 500 people, but still said the number of attendees cannot exceed 30 percent of total capacity.

Outdoor venues such as stadiums will remain capped at 30 percent capacity, but a limit of1,000 people will be rescinded.

The maximum number of spectators for recreational sports, such as high school games, will increase from 25 to 100 at indoor venues, and from 250 to 500 in outdoor settings, again with a 30 percent capacity limit still in place.

For social gatherings, including weddings, the number of people permitted indoors will increase from 10 to 50, and the number allowed outdoors will grow from 25 to 100. The 50 percent capacity limit on regular restaurant service will not change.

“We are not simply throwing the doors open,” Northam said. “These are measured changes.”

Northam also established rules for school graduations, formalizing plans he’d rolled out as preliminary guidance last week. Outdoor graduations will be allowed to host up to 5,000 people or 30 percent of the venue’s capacity, whichever is less. Indoors, crowds will be capped at the lesser of 500 people or 30 percent capacity.

Graduates will be asked to bump elbows rather than shake hands after receiving their diplomas.

Northam’s office said a mass vaccination site funded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency was to open Tuesday at the Potomac Mills shopping plaza in Prince William. It will administer 3,000 doses per day and eventually get to 6,000 per day, officials said.

Hogan said Maryland will double its mass vaccination sites in April, starting with a new location at Montgomery College in Germantown and an expansion of an existing county-run site at the Timonium Fairgrounds. Additional sites will open in Frederick and Anne Arundel counties in mid-April, and in Howard and Harford counties in late April.

Montgomery officials had jubilantly announced the Germantown site last week, only to have Hogan say plans were not set yet and their announcement had been premature.

Virginia reported 1,267 new cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday, and 10 additional deaths. Maryland reported 722 new cases and 11 deaths, and the District reported 105 cases and 1 death.