The removal work is beginning more than two months after the monument was spray painted and heavily damaged. During a protest in June, heads of some of the statues were ripped off and one of the statues was pulled down, critically injuring a demonstrator.
State Sen. Louise Lucas and several others were later charged by police for allegedly conspiring to cause the damage. Lucas has said she’ll be vindicated. Many have criticized the charges as being political.
